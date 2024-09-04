Gemma Arterton Discusses Upcoming Projects and Series Two of Funny Woman

Gemma Arterton, the acclaimed actress, is set to return for the second series of the popular show, Funny Woman. Additionally, she is making her presence felt on the big screen with the release of her new movie, The Critic, this month.

During her appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Arterton provided insights about The Critic, a film that features renowned actors Ian McKellen, Lesley Manville, Ben Barnes, and Alfred Enoch. The film is scheduled for release on September 13th, following the debut of Funny Woman on September 6th.

The Critic is set in 1930s London and revolves around the life of a theatre critic and an actress aspiring for stardom. Arterton expressed that her character endures less-than-favorable reviews from the critic, creating a dramatic backdrop for the narrative. The film is an adaptation of Anthony Quinn‘s book, Curtain Call, and has been modified for the screen by Patrick Marber, noted for his work on such successful projects as Notes on a Scandal and Closer.

Arterton described the film as “gorgeous” and praised the performances she noted during its recent premiere. She expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the film upon its release.

In addition to her film work, Arterton is excited to reprise her role as Sophie Straw, also known as Barbara Parker, in Funny Woman’s second series. She highlighted that this season includes more politically charged themes, including historical representation of social issues, such as LGBTQ+ rights during a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK.

The show is based on Nick Hornby‘s 2014 novel, Funny Girl, and depicts the 1960s. Arterton shared her enthusiasm for the era’s fashion and music, looking forward to portraying characters in a vibrant and lively context.

Furthermore, Arterton recently lent her voice to the animated sports comedy, Grand Prix of Europe, in which she plays a character named Edda, a mouse. The film features talents such as Lenny Henry and Hayley Atwell and is anticipated to be released next year.