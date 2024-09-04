Saif Ali Khan Wrote Heartfelt Letter to Ex-Wife Amrita Singh Before Marrying Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, has recently shared details about a personal letter he wrote to his ex-wife, Amrita Singh, prior to his marriage to actress Kareena Kapoor. This revelation has sparked conversations about his relationships and transitions in life.

During an appearance on the talk show ‘Koffee with Karan,’ Saif disclosed that he penned a letter to Amrita, expressing goodwill as he was about to embark on a new journey with Kareena. He mentioned that this letter served as a thoughtful gesture, acknowledging their shared history and wishing them both well as they moved forward.

In this letter, Saif conveyed his sentiments about starting a new chapter in his life and highlighted the significance of maintaining amicable relations despite past separations. His words were meant to pave the way for positive interactions, especially considering that they share two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Following the revelation, Sara reacted to this disclosure, stating over the phone that she felt happier knowing her father was moving on positively. She mentioned that Amrita had been supportive, assisting her in preparing for her father’s second wedding, which underscored the mature dynamics within their family.

Saif and Amrita’s marriage lasted for 13 years before they parted ways in 2004. After their separation, Saif found love with Kareena Kapoor, leading to their marriage in 2012. Currently, Saif and Kareena share two sons, continuing to build their family together.