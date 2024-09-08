Giants Host Vikings in 2024 NFL Season Opener

The New York Giants will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings for the 2024 NFL season opener at MetLife Stadium. This game marks a significant milestone for the Giants as it will be played during their 100th season.

The Giants and Vikings have not faced each other since their playoff match in the NFC after the 2022 season. Both teams are aiming to return to playoff contention after struggling last season, with the Vikings finishing 7-10 and the Giants ending with a 6-11 record.

Quarterback Daniel Jones will be taking the field for the Giants for the first time since he tore his ACL last November. He previously led the Giants to a victory against the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card game and will now guide a revamped offense under head coach Brian Daboll, who is taking over playcalling duties.

The Giants will also feature their newly drafted wide receiver, Malik Nabers, who is expected to make an immediate impact in his NFL debut. On the opposing side, the Vikings will be looking to make strides this season after moving on from former quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, now at the helm for Minnesota, will focus on utilizing All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the offense. The Vikings’ defense will be directed by coordinator Brian Flores, who benefits from having experienced players like cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Harrison Smith in the secondary.

The Vikings enter the matchup as slight favorites, with a 1.5-point edge. The over/under for the game is set at 41 points. Historically, Minnesota has performed well against New York, winning four of their last five matchups.

Fans eagerly anticipate this clash, as it not only begins the 2024 season but also serves as an opportunity for both teams to demonstrate their improvement from last year’s performances.