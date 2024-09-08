Pittsburgh Steelers’ Season Kickoff: How to Watch Russell Wilson and the Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to begin their season with Russell Wilson leading the team, aiming for their first Super Bowl appearance since 2009. Fans can look forward to a lineup of exciting games this fall.

For those without cable, several streaming options are available to catch every Steelers game. Sling TV offers a cost-effective way to watch, with promotional discounts for new subscribers. Their Orange + Blue plan, which includes various sports channels, starts at $35 for the first month.

In addition to Sling TV, services like Fubo and Paramount+ provide comprehensive coverage for Steelers fans. Fubo TV offers all local channels and NFL games starting at $49.99, while Paramount+ provides access to CBS-aired games beginning at $7 per month.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play on various networks this season, including CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and even Netflix for select games. The schedule features key matchups against prominent opponents and runs from September through December.

The Steelers will have one Sunday Night Football game, one Monday Night Football game, and will participate in a Christmas game streamed on Netflix, marking a new era for NFL viewership.

Fans also have additional options to watch games via Amazon Prime, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock, each providing access to a variety of NFL games and exclusive content for subscribers.

Furthermore, for those preferring free options, using a digital antenna allows fans to access local channels broadcasting games without the need for a monthly subscription.

As the Steelers gear up for the season, fans can also shop for the latest merchandise, ensuring they support their team in style throughout the upcoming games.