Exploring the Scandal of Mormon Influencers in Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Hulu‘s latest reality series, ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ dives into the lives of eight influential LDS mothers, bringing their unique stories to a broader audience. The series highlights the intersection of faith and modern motherhood while traversing a controversy that rocked the community.

Central to the narrative is Taylor Frankie Paul, who became synonymous with the hashtag #MomTok. Her announcement in May 2022 of her impending divorce and the revelation of her and her then-husband Tate Paul‘s involvement in ‘soft swinging’ sent shockwaves through the online community. The term ‘soft swinging’ refers to engaging in sexual activities with others without complete partner swapping.

In a controversial TikTok live session, Taylor suggested that violations of agreements surrounding their swinging practices contributed to her divorce. Her candid remarks sparked widespread discussion within the online community, provoking conflicting responses from fellow influencers.

The series features Taylor along with other women — Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt. Much of the show centers on the aftermath of Taylor’s scandal, with the remaining women denying any involvement in non-monogamous activities.

As the inaugural episode unfolds, tensions arise as Taylor attempts to reconnect with her peers. Concurrently, Whitney Leavitt, who relocated to Hawaii amid the backlash, is also trying to redefine the identity of #MomTok, presenting herself as a competing figure to Taylor.

Critiques from the LDS community have emerged, claiming that the show does not accurately portray their culture. Cast members assert that the series ultimately aims to empower women within their specific religious context.

In a surprising twist, Taylor’s personal life has also faced scrutiny. Reports detailed her recent arrest for domestic violence following a dispute with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, which raised concerns regarding the safety of her children. Taylor later pled guilty to aggravated assault, bringing further attention to her personal struggles.