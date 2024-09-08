Connect with us

Gibraltar Prepares for UEFA Nations League Season

Gibraltar Football Training Session

Gibraltar‘s national football team has successfully completed their final training session before the commencement of their UEFA Nations League campaign.

During a recent interview, team captain Liam Walker expressed his satisfaction with the recent victory against Andorra. He highlighted the significance of playing at home in front of their supporters.

Walker emphasized the team’s objective of winning their group and stated that they plan to approach each match with a focus on progression.

The team is set to face Liechtenstein at Europa Point on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 6pm. Live coverage of the event will begin at 5:30pm on GBC Television.

Rachel Adams

