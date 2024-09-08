Sports
Arizona Cardinals to Face Buffalo Bills in Season Opener
The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin their 2024 season with a highly anticipated matchup against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.
This season marks a fresh start for the Cardinals, who are looking to improve from last year’s disappointing four-win season. They are hopeful, as they have a healthy Kyler Murray returning to the quarterback position, which brings renewed optimism.
In addition to Murray’s return, the Cardinals will also have running back James Conner and tight end Trey McBride available, both of whom are coming off career-best performances. This combination is expected to enhance the team’s offensive capabilities.
The Cardinals have also made significant upgrades to their defense, indicating a commitment to competitiveness and potential playoff contention this year.
On the opposing side, the Buffalo Bills have been a dominant force in the AFC East for the past four seasons. Led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills are embarking on another campaign aimed at securing a Super Bowl victory.
The Bills have revamped their roster, recalibrating their receiving corps and enhancing their secondary, which positions them as a formidable team on both offense and defense. Fans, often referred to as Bills Mafia, are eager to support their team as they aim for another successful season.
