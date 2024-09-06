Sports
Hewett and Reid Capture Wheelchair Tennis Doubles Gold at Paris Paralympics
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Great Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid secured the gold medal in men’s wheelchair tennis doubles at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. The dynamic duo triumphed over the Japanese pair of Tokito Oda and Takuya Miki, winning in straight sets with a convincing score of 6-2, 6-1.
The match took place on Court Philippe-Chatrier and lasted for one hour and 35 minutes, showcasing the dominance of the British team. This victory marks a historic achievement as it completes their career Golden Slam in men’s wheelchair doubles, making them the first partnership to achieve this milestone.
Alfie Hewett celebrated his first Paralympic gold medal, adding it to his three silver medals from the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games. Meanwhile, Gordon Reid claimed his second gold medal, complementing his previous singles gold from the 2016 Games along with two silvers and a bronze.
Following the match, Reid expressed his overwhelming emotions, stating, “It feels amazing, it hasn’t really fully sunk in yet. We’ve been desperate for this for a long time and to sit here with gold medals is one of the best feelings.” He highlighted the significance of their journey and the essential support from their team.
The victory adds to the extensive history of ParalympicsGB in wheelchair tennis, now boasting a total of 18 medals in the sport throughout the Games’ history. The team’s success is a testament to their perseverance, especially after previously finishing as silver medallists in 2016 and 2020.
Looking ahead, Hewett, who has previously won singles titles at Roland Garros, will have the opportunity to compete for a singles gold medal as he prepares to face Oda once again.
