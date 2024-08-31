State League Finals Action Set to Ignite Australian Football

STATE LEAGUE football returns as every game will be available for live streaming on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au. After securing their place in the finals during the Wildcard Round, Williamstown and Frankston are set to compete in elimination finals on Saturday against Box Hill and Southport, respectively.

On the same day, Footscray will go head-to-head with Brisbane in a qualifying final, showcasing a matchup between the second and third-ranked teams. The top-placed team, Werribee, will clash with Geelong in what promises to be an exciting contest.

The SANFL finals will kick off at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, featuring a notable double-header. Sturt enters the qualifying final against Central District at 3.15pm ACST with robust form, while Glenelg and Woodville-West Torrens will compete in an earlier elimination final.

In the WAFL, finals action begins on Saturday with a qualifying final between second-placed Peel Thunder and third-placed Swan Districts at Lane Group Stadium. The winner will earn the opportunity to face minor premier East Perth next weekend. On Sunday, East Fremantle will host Claremont in an elimination final.

The AFL’s dedication to live streaming for the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL, and WAFL seasons enhances visibility for players and clubs, providing broader access to fans and recruiters alike. This initiative supports the growth of talent across state leagues, facilitating pathways to AFL or AFLW opportunities.

Fans will also enjoy the convenience of casting matches from their mobile devices to SmartTVs via Chromecast or AirPlay, ensuring an enhanced viewing experience.

The schedule for this weekend includes several exciting fixtures across different venues, marking a thrilling start to the finals series.