TCU Horned Frogs Set to Face Stanford Cardinal in Season Opener

The TCU Horned Frogs are scheduled to play against the Stanford Cardinal today, August 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). This game marks an important moment in Stanford’s 2024 campaign, as they seek to secure their first home win of the season.

Fans looking to watch the game can tune in on ESPN. For those who do not have cable television services that include ESPN, there are several streaming options available. Notably, Sling TV offers a package that includes ESPN, along with various other sports channels.

Sling TV’s Orange + Blue package is priced at $60 per month; however, a promotional offer reduces the first month’s charge to $35. Additionally, the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra package is available for $75 per month after an introductory rate of $50 for the first month.

FuboTV is another streaming service that provides access to a range of college football games, including today’s contest. A seven-day free trial is offered, allowing users to watch the games without an initial commitment.

Another option for viewers is Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to ESPN and other popular networks for $77 per month after a three-day free trial. This package also comes with ESPN+ and Disney+ subscriptions.

In terms of betting odds, TCU is favored to win with a moneyline of -325, while Stanford holds a moneyline of +260. The point spread is set at TCU -9.5, with the over/under at 60.5 points, indicating a highly competitive matchup.

This matchup is significant for both teams as they kick off the new season, with TCU aiming to capitalize on their talent and Stanford looking to improve from previous performances. The game will take place at Stanford Stadium in California.