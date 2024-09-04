Live Viewing of Bradford City Match at Brunton Park Fan Zone

Supporters will have the opportunity to watch the away match against Bradford City on Saturday, 7 September, live at the Fan Zone located at Brunton Park.

In addition to the match, the Fan Zone will also feature the Ireland v England game in the Nations League, which is set to kick off at 5 PM. Due to the international break coinciding with the match against the Bantams, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Consequently, the match will not be available for streaming in the UK through CUTV.

However, overseas subscribers will still have access to the game via the new streaming service, CUTV. This event provides a fantastic opportunity for fans who are unable to travel to Bradford to come together at Brunton Park and enjoy the match live.

The Fan Zone has a capacity limit of 2,500 attendees, and it is anticipated that tickets will sell out quickly. To secure a spot, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for just £5 for general admission.

Building on the success of the Euro 2024 Fan Zone, exclusive VIP packages will also be available, priced at £110. This package includes admission, a six-seater table in a prime location, personal table service, one kilogram of chicken wings, and six beers. There will be a total of 12 VIP packages available for purchase.

In addition to VIP packages, fans can also reserve a table for six for £60, which includes admission. Similar to the VIP packages, there will be 12 of these tables up for grabs.

The Fan Zone will open its doors at 12:30 PM, and a BBQ will be operational throughout the afternoon to provide food for attendees. Fans are encouraged to join in the festivities and make the most of the event.