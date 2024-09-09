Premier Energies Share Price Hits New Heights

Pioneering in the solar energy sector, Premier Energies has experienced a remarkable surge in its share price, which rose by 8.67% to reach an all-time high of Rs 1,190.35. This surge follows a successful market debut on September 3, where the stock has appreciated by 164.52% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 450.

The company has recently secured a significant order from the Uttar Pradesh Department of Agriculture, which mandates the supply, installation, and commissioning of 8,085 solar water pumping systems over a five-year comprehensive warranty. This project, valued at Rs 215 crore, is scheduled for completion by March 2025.

Amidst this impressive growth, analysts are advising investors to consider booking profits at the current price levels. Shiju Koothupalakkal, a Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, suggested that investors can take advantage of the substantial returns generated by the stock.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, echoed similar sentiments, indicating that while taking some profit is advisable for those who have realized gains from the listing, individuals with a higher risk tolerance may opt to hold their positions.

According to AR Ramachandran, a SEBI-registered research analyst, the stock appears overvalued at the current market price, recommending that investors should book profits promptly.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, highlighted key market dynamics, stating that the resistance level is set at Rs 1,190, while support is identified at Rs 1,100.

At the time of this report, approximately 12.71 lakh shares traded on the BSE, a figure that is below the two-week average volume of 32.35 lakh shares. The total turnover for the stock reached Rs 145.99 crore, with a market capitalization of Rs 52,494.93 crore.

Premier Energies, incorporated in April 1995, specializes in manufacturing integrated solar cells and solar panels. The company offers an extensive product range, including cells, solar modules, bifacial modules, EPC solutions, and O&M solutions, with five manufacturing units located in Hyderabad, Telangana.