Rutgers Faces Akron with Limited Roster

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to compete against the Akron Zips on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

This matchup is crucial for both teams, as Rutgers will be playing without key players. Mohamed Toure is out for the season due to a torn ACL, while Wesley Bailey will be sidelined for the second consecutive week. Samuel Brown has also been ruled out of the contest, having contributed 68 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown in the previous game against Howard.

In addition, both Tyreem Powell and Flip Dixon are listed as questionable, as both missed the team’s season opener against Howard.

Rutgers is coming off a strong start to the season, winning their first game against Howard with a score of 44-7. Despite the result, there was some criticism directed at Coach Greg Schiano for a late touchdown scored in the final moments of the match.

The Scarlet Knights are looking to maintain their momentum as they face Akron, which has struggled in recent seasons. The Zips have not had a winning season since 2015 and are under the leadership of Coach Joe Moorhead, holding a record of 4-21 over the past two-plus seasons.

Key players to watch include Akron’s quarterback Ben Finley, who played against Ohio State last week but had to leave the match while holding his mid-section. He is expected to return. On the other hand, Rutgers’ quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis had an impressive debut, throwing three touchdown passes and completing 15 passes for a total of 147 yards.

This matchup poses an intriguing defensive challenge for the Scarlet Knights, who ranked in the top 20 nationally last season and allowed only one score against Howard. The Zips managed to control the ball for nearly 34 minutes in their loss to Ohio State but struggled to gain yardage.

As Rutgers aims for a fourth straight 2-0 start, history favors them; they previously defeated Akron, 20-17, in their only meeting back in 1990. Rutgers has been strong in non-conference games, winning eight of their last nine matchups.