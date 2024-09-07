Colorado Buffaloes Set to Face Nebraska Cornhuskers in Key Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers today in a highly anticipated matchup. Both teams are coming off victories in their respective season openers.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on NBC. Fans can also stream the game live on Peacock and other available platforms.

Colorado secured a win in their season opener against the North Dakota State Bison, triumphing with a close score of 31-26. The Buffaloes showcased strong performances from their standout players, which included Heisman Trophy candidates.

Meanwhile, Nebraska dominated their opening game against UTEP, winning decisively with a score of 40-7. Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola impressed during his collegiate debut, contributing to his team’s success.

As this match marks the 73rd encounter between Colorado and Nebraska, the Huskers currently lead the all-time series with a record of 49 wins, 21 losses, and 2 ties. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In the latest betting odds, Nebraska is favored by 6.5 points, while the over/under for total points is set at 55.5. Both teams are looking to solidify their positions in the early stages of the season.