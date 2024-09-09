Shogun Breaks Emmy Records with 14 Wins at Creative Arts Emmys

The recent Creative Arts Emmys have showcased the remarkable success of the television series “Shogun,” which dominated the ceremony by securing 14 awards. This achievement marks the highest number of Emmy wins for a single season of a television series.

n

During the two-night event held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, “Shogun” surpassed the previous record of 13 wins set by the limited series “John Adams” in 2008. The series earned accolades in various categories, including costumes, makeup, editing, stunts, and cinematography, in addition to Best Guest Actor in a Drama for Néstor Carbonell.

n

As “Shogun” has already claimed 14 Creative Arts Emmys, it is poised to possibly extend its record at the main Primetime Emmys on September 15, where it is nominated in 11 more categories. The series, which centers on political intrigue in feudal Japan, has resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike, contributing to its renewal for additional seasons.

n

Viewers are particularly eager to see if Anna Sawai, who plays Mariko, will win Best Actress. She faces competition from notable actors including Imelda Staunton from “The Crown” and Maya Erksine from “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” The anticipation surrounding Sawai’s nomination is high, especially since she will not reprise her role in any future seasons.

n

The Creative Arts Emmys also saw Jamie Lee Curtis winning Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Bear.” Curtis expressed her gratitude and excitement for this recognition, highlighting the depth and complexity of the work she has been involved with in recent years.

n

Additionally, composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul became the latest members of the prestigious EGOT club after winning their first Emmy for a song featured in “Only Murders in the Building.” The ceremony was filled with acknowledgments of “Shogun’s” extraordinary achievements as presenters frequently mentioned the show’s name on stage.