Thiago Silva Visits Chelsea Training Ground After Departure

Thiago Silva, the Brazilian defender, made a visit to Chelsea‘s training ground in Cobham, an event that delighted fans and staff alike.

Silva left Chelsea as a free agent in June 2024 and has since signed with Palmeiras, his childhood club in Brazil. Despite his departure from the Premier League team, he maintains a strong connection with Chelsea.

In a post shared on social media, Silva expressed his joy in returning, stating, “It’s always a pleasure to return to this special place. Thanks for the affection. The feeling is mutual.” He accompanied his message with a picture taken during his visit.

During his four-year tenure with Chelsea, Silva made significant contributions, including 112 appearances in the Premier League, leading to 32 clean sheets.

On his visit, Silva was seen attending a training session where the current Chelsea players trained under coach Enzo Maresca, preparing for an upcoming match against Bournemouth.

Fans of Chelsea expressed their happiness at seeing Silva return to the training ground, with many sharing their hopes for him to mentor the younger players at the club.

Having joined Chelsea in 2020 after his successful stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Silva enjoyed winning the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the Blues.

In his final season with Chelsea, he was recognized as player of the year, standing out during a challenging season for the club, which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League.