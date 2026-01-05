Travis Kelce Reflects on Possible Retirement After Historic NFL Season

LAS VEGAS — Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, faces a pivotal moment in his career as he concludes what could be his final NFL season. Following the Chiefs’ disappointing 6-11 finish, Kelce is reflecting on his future and the possibility of retirement.

The 36-year-old, an 11-time Pro Bowler, has recently become a free agent after completing his contract. Rumors about his retirement circulated after the Chiefs’ lackluster performance in last season’s Super Bowl. However, Kelce has mentioned he wants to make a decision in collaboration with his family and the Chiefs organization.

“Honestly, I’ve just been focused on trying to win football games. I let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes,” he told reporters after the Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Christmas Day.

Kelce achieved significant milestones this season. He became only the third tight end in NFL history to surpass 13,000 career receiving yards, doing so in just 192 games—quicker than both Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten. He also holds the record for the most consecutive seasons with at least 75 receptions.

In a heartfelt exchange following the Raiders game, teammates expressed their gratitude to Kelce for his leadership and contributions. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has played alongside Kelce since 2016, said, “Travis has been a pivotal part of this offense for so long. I hope this isn’t the last year. I hope he gives it one more year. Just one more.”

Kelce plans to announce his decision before March, prior to the NFL draft and free agency. “It’s one of those things where I’d like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens,” he said.

His performance this season was notable, showcasing resilience despite the team’s struggles. Kelce recorded over 800 receiving yards, leading the team in multiple categories. “I felt like I came into the season prepared and ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the right intentions,” he said.

As Kelce contemplates his future, teammates and fans alike await his decision, which will significantly impact the Chiefs as they look to rebuild for the next season.