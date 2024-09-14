Sports
Alexander Hollins Suffers Shoulder Injury During BC Lions Game Against Toronto Argonauts
BC Lions wide receiver Alexander Hollins had to leave the field during the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts due to a shoulder injury. The incident occurred as Hollins attempted to catch a pass from Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, resulting in an awkward landing on his left shoulder.
The injury happened when Toronto was leading the game with a score of 9-0. Alexander Hollins, aged 27, has been a vital player for the Lions, ranking third in the CFL with 881 receiving yards this season. He has also scored five touchdowns this year.
Throughout his three-year career with the Lions, Hollins has accumulated 2,171 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns across 225 receptions. Last season, he was honored as a CFL West All-Star after achieving 1,173 receiving yards and nine touchdowns from 78 receptions.
