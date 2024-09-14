Connect with us

Alexander Hollins Suffers Shoulder Injury During BC Lions Game Against Toronto Argonauts

4 mins ago

Alexander Hollins Injury

BC Lions wide receiver Alexander Hollins had to leave the field during the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts due to a shoulder injury. The incident occurred as Hollins attempted to catch a pass from Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, resulting in an awkward landing on his left shoulder.

The injury happened when Toronto was leading the game with a score of 9-0. Alexander Hollins, aged 27, has been a vital player for the Lions, ranking third in the CFL with 881 receiving yards this season. He has also scored five touchdowns this year.

Throughout his three-year career with the Lions, Hollins has accumulated 2,171 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns across 225 receptions. Last season, he was honored as a CFL West All-Star after achieving 1,173 receiving yards and nine touchdowns from 78 receptions.

