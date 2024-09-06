Entertainment
Aremu Afolayan Expresses Regret Over Not Engaging in Internet Fraud
On September 5, 2024, renowned Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan made headlines with a candid expression of regret regarding his choices in the current economic landscape of Nigeria.
In a trending post on Instagram, Afolayan voiced his remorse for not participating in internet fraud, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Yahoo.’ His statement reflects the frustration many individuals face while trying to run legitimate businesses in Nigeria.
Afolayan’s post comes in the wake of recent economic challenges in the country, further exacerbated by the increase in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) fuel price from N617 to N897. The actor’s sentiments resonate with a growing sentiment among Nigerians regarding the viability of honest work amidst rising costs of living.
In his post, Afolayan lamented, ‘All of the day’s wey dem dey talk about yahoo yahoo, na today I regret pass say I no do am. Legitimate hustling never felt super useless.’ This statement highlights a sense of disillusionment that is prevalent in the current economic climate.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State