Connect with us

Entertainment

Aremu Afolayan Expresses Regret Over Not Engaging in Internet Fraud

Published

2 days ago

on

Nollywood Actor Aremu Afolayan

On September 5, 2024, renowned Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan made headlines with a candid expression of regret regarding his choices in the current economic landscape of Nigeria.

In a trending post on Instagram, Afolayan voiced his remorse for not participating in internet fraud, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Yahoo.’ His statement reflects the frustration many individuals face while trying to run legitimate businesses in Nigeria.

Afolayan’s post comes in the wake of recent economic challenges in the country, further exacerbated by the increase in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) fuel price from N617 to N897. The actor’s sentiments resonate with a growing sentiment among Nigerians regarding the viability of honest work amidst rising costs of living.

In his post, Afolayan lamented, ‘All of the day’s wey dem dey talk about yahoo yahoo, na today I regret pass say I no do am. Legitimate hustling never felt super useless.’ This statement highlights a sense of disillusionment that is prevalent in the current economic climate.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.