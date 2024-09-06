Aremu Afolayan Expresses Regret Over Not Engaging in Internet Fraud

On September 5, 2024, renowned Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan made headlines with a candid expression of regret regarding his choices in the current economic landscape of Nigeria.

In a trending post on Instagram, Afolayan voiced his remorse for not participating in internet fraud, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Yahoo.’ His statement reflects the frustration many individuals face while trying to run legitimate businesses in Nigeria.

Afolayan’s post comes in the wake of recent economic challenges in the country, further exacerbated by the increase in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) fuel price from N617 to N897. The actor’s sentiments resonate with a growing sentiment among Nigerians regarding the viability of honest work amidst rising costs of living.

In his post, Afolayan lamented, ‘All of the day’s wey dem dey talk about yahoo yahoo, na today I regret pass say I no do am. Legitimate hustling never felt super useless.’ This statement highlights a sense of disillusionment that is prevalent in the current economic climate.