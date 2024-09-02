Business
Australia Post Launches New Bluey Coin Collection Amid High Demand
Australia Post has unveiled a new collection of Bluey coins, sparking widespread excitement among fans and collectors. The launch took place on September 1, 2024, and was met with immediate popularity, leading to long queues forming outside various Australia Post locations.
The new coins feature beloved characters from the animated series, including Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad, as well as other favorites such as Rad, Frisky, Muffin, Socks, Stripe, Trixie, and Nana. They are available for purchase both in-store and online, though no pre-orders were offered.
According to Josh Bannister, the Executive General Manager of Retail at Australia Post, the introduction of these coins represents an exciting opportunity for fans to connect with the characters from the show. He emphasized that the collection reflects the show’s impact on families across Australia and beyond.
The $1 coins can be acquired individually in collectible cards for $10 or in sets of ten coins, bundled in tubes and folders, priced at $29. There is also a chance for customers to find a rare colored Bluey coin within the tube packs, as one out of every ten will contain a limited-edition version.
Reports from multiple customers indicated that the demand had caused technical difficulties on the Australia Post website, preventing many from completing their purchases online. Issues included site errors and outages, showcasing the overwhelming interest in the new collection.
Customers are encouraged to use cash transactions at participating Australia Post offices, as some of the new Bluey coins have been mingled with everyday change given to customers. Furthermore, a Bluey Stamp Pack, which includes 12 self-adhesive stamps, is also available for $1.50.
In previous releases, there was a three-piece Bluey coin collection that garnered high resale values due to its limited availability. Coin expert Matthew Thompson noted the collectible nature of these items, particularly referencing the previous colored edition, which had a low mintage and attracted significant interest from collectors.
The recent launch coincided with a police investigation into the theft of unreleased Bluey coins, emphasizing the desirability of these products. Authorities are actively working to recover the stolen items and maintain the integrity of the collectible market.
