Tributes Paid to BBC Radio Producer Phil Swern Who Passed Away at 76

Phil Swern, a prominent BBC Radio producer and co-creator of the popular PopMaster quiz, has passed away at the age of 76 after a long illness. The news was announced via social media by his long-time friend and colleague, Tony Blackburn.

Blackburn expressed his deep sadness over the loss of his ‘dear friend’ who he had known for over sixty years. He acknowledged Swern’s reputation in the music industry for his vast knowledge and professionalism, describing him as a kind and humorous man.

Swern, who earned the nickname ‘The Collector’, began his career producing shows such as Sounds of the 60s and Pick of the Pops for BBC Radio. His contributions to BBC Radio 2 were significant, particularly in the development of the PopMaster quiz that features questions about pop music.

Ken Bruce, another esteemed collaborator, also shared his condolences, highlighting Swern’s inventiveness, passion for music, and extensive career as a record producer and radio producer. Bruce noted Swern’s remarkable commitment to music which remained strong throughout his life.

Born in Ealing, west London, Swern had an unparalleled collection of records, including every UK Top 40 chart hit since 1952. Throughout his career, he contributed to various radio programmes, publishing music books, and even working on television formats.

He was recognized for his work with several accolades, including a BASCA Gold Badge Award in 2010. BBC Radio 2 has mourned his passing, stating that he was a talented producer with a wealth of musical knowledge and a beloved colleague.

Phil Swern’s love for music began in childhood and flourished into a professional career that lasted decades, showcasing his dedication and impact on the music industry.