Chargers to Face Raiders in Season Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick off the 2024 NFL season on Sunday. This highly anticipated matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Raiders finished last season with a disappointing 8-9 record and are looking to improve under the leadership of head coach Antonio Pierce. The Chargers hope to turn things around as well, following a 5-12 season last year, with notable changes in their roster and coaching staff.

Jim Harbaugh makes his regular season coaching debut with the Chargers after a successful career in college football. The Chargers are currently favored by 3 points against the Raiders, with the over/under set at 40.5 total points scored for the game.

This season opener is significant for both teams as they aim to make a strong start to the 2024 campaign. The matchup is expected to be closely contested, with each team looking to capitalize on their strengths and exploit the weaknesses of their opponent.

For those eager to follow the action, the game will be broadcast on CBS and made available for streaming through various platforms, including Paramount+. Fans can enjoy the full experience of NFL football this season with access to live games and additional sports content.