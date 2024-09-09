Connect with us

Sports

Chargers to Face Raiders in Season Opener

Published

7 hours ago

on

Chargers Vs Raiders Nfl 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick off the 2024 NFL season on Sunday. This highly anticipated matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Raiders finished last season with a disappointing 8-9 record and are looking to improve under the leadership of head coach Antonio Pierce. The Chargers hope to turn things around as well, following a 5-12 season last year, with notable changes in their roster and coaching staff.

Jim Harbaugh makes his regular season coaching debut with the Chargers after a successful career in college football. The Chargers are currently favored by 3 points against the Raiders, with the over/under set at 40.5 total points scored for the game.

This season opener is significant for both teams as they aim to make a strong start to the 2024 campaign. The matchup is expected to be closely contested, with each team looking to capitalize on their strengths and exploit the weaknesses of their opponent.

For those eager to follow the action, the game will be broadcast on CBS and made available for streaming through various platforms, including Paramount+. Fans can enjoy the full experience of NFL football this season with access to live games and additional sports content.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.