Cold Front Set to Chill Florida This Week, Rain Chances Low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A strong cold front is predicted to move across Florida this week, bringing significantly colder temperatures to the Sunshine State.

On Monday morning, South Florida is experiencing patchy fog and calm winds with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Although a few stray showers were reported off the coast overnight, the chances for rain remain low over the next few days.

The high temperature today is expected to reach near 80 degrees, with a similar pattern forecast throughout the week. Lows will stay in the low to mid-60s tonight. A slight increase in warmth is expected by Tuesday with temperatures edging up by a degree or two.

However, starting Wednesday, North Florida is projected to experience the coldest temperatures of the season, plunging into the 20s and 30s. Jacksonville will feel the impact as temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees that afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns that the leading edge of the cold front may bring rough seas and small craft advisories along the East Coast starting Tuesday. A strong north wind will accompany this weather shift, ushering in colder and drier air conditions.

This cold front is not expected to provide much-needed rain to the state, which is currently grappling with drought conditions. Residents are urged to exercise caution with any fireworks planned for New Year celebrations, as the dry air poses a heightened fire risk.

The potential low for Miami on January 1 is anticipated to be around 48 degrees, marking a stark change from the warmer weather experienced in recent weeks. This change is welcomed by some, as the winter season generally resonates with lower temperatures across Florida.