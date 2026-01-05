Wolf Moon to Brighten Florida Skies This Weekend

Fort Myers, Florida — The first full moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, will rise over the Southwest Florida sky on the evening of January 2, with peak illumination occurring at 5:03 a.m. EST on January 3.

This lunar event marks the last in a series of four consecutive supermoons, where the moon appears larger and brighter due to its proximity to Earth. January’s supermoon will appear 30% brighter and 14% larger than the smallest full moon of the year.

As the Wolf Moon rises just before sunset, observers can expect a stunning view. The moon will show a larger-than-usual visual effect, known as the moon illusion, while appearing closer to the horizon. This effect makes the moon seem enlarged, especially during sunset.

Named for the howling of wolves often heard during this time of year, the Wolf Moon also holds other titles. It is known as the “Moon After Yule” and the “Severe Moon,” reflecting the harshness of winter.

In Fort Myers, weather is anticipated to be favorable for viewing the full moon. Local forecasts predict partly cloudy skies in the evening transitioning to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures are expected to drop from the 60s into the 50s.

For those hoping to capture the Wolf Moon in photographs, local enthusiasts are encouraged to share their images with WINK Weather for potential features on-air and online.