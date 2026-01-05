News
Wolf Moon to Brighten Florida Skies This Weekend
Fort Myers, Florida — The first full moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, will rise over the Southwest Florida sky on the evening of January 2, with peak illumination occurring at 5:03 a.m. EST on January 3.
This lunar event marks the last in a series of four consecutive supermoons, where the moon appears larger and brighter due to its proximity to Earth. January’s supermoon will appear 30% brighter and 14% larger than the smallest full moon of the year.
As the Wolf Moon rises just before sunset, observers can expect a stunning view. The moon will show a larger-than-usual visual effect, known as the moon illusion, while appearing closer to the horizon. This effect makes the moon seem enlarged, especially during sunset.
Named for the howling of wolves often heard during this time of year, the Wolf Moon also holds other titles. It is known as the “Moon After Yule” and the “Severe Moon,” reflecting the harshness of winter.
In Fort Myers, weather is anticipated to be favorable for viewing the full moon. Local forecasts predict partly cloudy skies in the evening transitioning to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures are expected to drop from the 60s into the 50s.
For those hoping to capture the Wolf Moon in photographs, local enthusiasts are encouraged to share their images with WINK Weather for potential features on-air and online.
Recent Posts
- Oil Stocks Surge as SLB Ltd. Shares Climb Ahead of Earnings Report
- Investors Weigh Risks as SoundHound Stock Plummets Nearly 50%
- Sydney Sixers Triumph After Dramatic Comeback Against Brisbane Heat
- Goldman Sachs Boosts Coinbase Rating Amid Market Struggles
- Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev Star in United Cup 2026
- Cincinnati Police Investigate Incident at Vice President JD Vance’s Home
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani Takes Action on Housing Crisis in NYC
- XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January
- Paris Court Convicts 10 for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron
- Brandon Ingram’s Last-Second Shot Falls Short in Raptors’ Loss to Nuggets
- New Demon Blade Codes Released for January 2026
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Revealed: New Colors and Design Changes
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches