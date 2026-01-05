Sports
Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
MELBOURNE, Australia — The 2026 Australian Open qualifying entry list has been released, showcasing a mix of talent from seasoned pros to young stars. Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady are among four former major semifinalists competing.
The qualifying rounds will kick off on January 12 at Melbourne Park. After a seven-month absence due to a foot injury, Stephens returned to the court in September but has not won since Wimbledon 2024. Brady, who has not played since the 2023 Beijing tournament, is recovering from knee surgery.
The list also includes Anastasija Sevastova, a 2018 US Open semifinalist, and Tamara Zidansek, a 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist. Stephens and Brady secured their spots through a special ranking system.
Younger players in the qualifying draw include seven teenagers, such as 19-year-olds Nikola Bartunkova, Kaitlin Quevedo, and Luisina Giovannini. Eighteen-year-olds Teodora Kostovic and Alina Korneeva, and 17-year-olds Lilli Tagger and Laura Samson are also set to make their appearances in Melbourne.
Tagger, the reigning junior champion from Roland Garros, reached the Jiujiang final on her tour-level debut in October. The entry list reflects the PIF WTA Rankings as of December 22, 2025, with Polina Kudermetova leading the entrants at No. 104 and Wei Sijia at No. 233 rounding out direct acceptances.
Among the 19 players ranked between these two who won’t be participating are notable names like two-time champion Victoria Azarenka and last year’s junior champion Wakana Sonobe. The absence of these competitors shifts the dynamics of the qualifying rounds.
Wild cards have been awarded to several players, with eight going to Australians and the ninth to France’s Ksenia Efremova. Six main-draw wild cards are already announced, including Priscilla Hon and Taylah Preston.
The list of alternates and a further breakdown of participants will remain fluid as the tournament approaches, allowing potential changes due to withdrawals.
Recent Posts
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
- Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International
- Mallory Matheny to Play in Under Armour Volleyball America Game
- Brooklyn’s 2025 Affordable Housing Trends Shape Community Focus
- Influencer Piper Rockelle Breaks Record with OnlyFans Earnings
- Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage From Fall in Hawaii
- Veteran Actor Ahn Sung-ki in Critical Condition After Choking Incident
- Marcus Smart Proves His Worth Again with Lakers
- Houston Texans Set for Playoff Clash Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jaylen Wells Scores 11 Points in Grizzlies’ Loss to Wizards
- Tennis Stars Set to Shine at WTA Brisbane International
- Muth’s First Foal Born: A Filly Arrives at Gainesway
- Emma Navarro Reflects on Tumultuous 2025 Tennis Season
- Bay Area Floods: King Tides and Heavy Rains Disrupt Lives