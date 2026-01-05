Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game

Adelaide, Australia – The Adelaide 36ers rallied to secure an 85-79 victory over the Sydney Kings on Friday night, marking their first win against their rivals this season. The game, played at the sold-out Adelaide Entertainment Centre, was intense, showcasing both teams’ recent strong forms.

Flynn Cameron shined for the 36ers, scoring a career-high 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Cameron’s performance was crucial in leading Adelaide to overcome an 11-point third-quarter deficit. The victory ends Sydney’s six-game winning streak, solidifying the 36ers’ position atop the NBL standings.

The Kings entered the match riding high after a solid win over the Brisbane Bullets, with Kendric Davis leading scoring for Sydney with 26 points. Despite this, the Kings struggled to maintain their lead in the face of aggressive defense from Adelaide.

Adelaide co-captain DJ Vasiljevic explained the team’s mindset going into the game, stating, “We definitely owed them one. It’s our job to protect home court.”

During the game, the home team utilized a strong second half to change the momentum. Even as Bryce Cotton faced relentless defensive pressure and finished with 16 points, his teammates rallied around him, showcasing teamwork and resilience.

Kings coach Brian Goorjian acknowledged the challenge presented by the 36ers, admitting, “We had groups out there that had never played together,” referring to injury challenges faced by Sydney, including the absence of Bul Kuol.

The Kings had dominated the previous encounters this season, making this victory a significant boost for Adelaide as they head into crucial games ahead. The teams will meet again later in the season, with expectations running high after such an exciting match.

Adequate planning by both teams will be essential in the upcoming fixtures, but the 36ers clearly underscored their playoff potential with this gutsy win over a formidable opponent.