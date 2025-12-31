Adelaide 36ers Dominate Cairns Taipans on Christmas Eve

Adelaide, Australia — The Adelaide 36ers continued their impressive run in the National Basketball League (NBL), securing a decisive 93-73 victory over the Cairns Taipans on Christmas Eve. The game drew 10,006 fans to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, marking the 32nd consecutive sellout at the venue.

Leading the charge for the 36ers, Bryce Cotton scored 22 points and provided 11 assists, despite struggling with his shooting at 27%. Nick Rakocevic added 19 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, showcasing the team’s depth. Captain Sam Waardenburg and Andrew Andrews contributed significantly for the Taipans, with 19 and 15 points respectively. However, ex-Sixer Jack McVeigh was limited to just nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.

“Super proud of our team,” said 36ers coach Mike Wells. “It was one of our more complete, business-like efforts. We won every quarter, and the last time I checked my maths, if you win every quarter, you can’t lose the game.”

Adelaide fell behind early as Cairns jumped to an 8-2 lead. The 36ers turned the tide with a strong bench performance, highlighted by an 11-0 run, putting them ahead 23-21 by the end of the first quarter. Continuing their momentum, Adelaide extended their lead to 46-33 in the second period, thanks to smart perimeter shooting and offensive rebounds.

Despite a brief comeback attempt from the Taipans, who cut the deficit to 57-54 in the third quarter, the 36ers regained control. Rakocevic’s dunk capped a strong finish to the quarter, increasing their lead to 73-61 before sealing the victory with a dominant final period. “We had a lot of good looks that didn’t drop for us,” remarked Taipans coach Adam Forde. “Our margin of error is pretty small.”

The 36ers’ solid performance not only reinforced their position at the top of the NBL standings but also boosted their hopes in the Ignite Cup competition.