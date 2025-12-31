Business
Marshalls’ New Year’s Hours for 2026: Shop Smart!
City, State – As New Year’s Eve approaches, many shoppers are finalizing their holiday plans and last-minute purchases. It’s important for customers to know Marshalls‘ operating hours for December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, to make the most of their shopping experience.
On December 31, Marshalls will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. This special holiday schedule allows customers to shop before joining evening celebrations. As a popular destination for household items and clothing, it’s advisable to arrive early due to increased foot traffic typical of the season.
“We want to make sure our shoppers have plenty of time to find those last-minute outfits or decorations for their New Year’s celebrations,” a Marshalls spokesperson said. “We anticipate a busy day and want everyone to leave satisfied with their purchases.”
Marshalls will also be open on January 1, 2026, with the same hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a convenient option for shoppers looking to start the year by taking advantage of sales or renewing their wardrobes.
Staying open on New Year’s Day distinguishes Marshalls from many other retail stores that opt to close. Shoppers can explore a wide selection of discounted items during these hours. Whether shoppers wish to finish the year in style or begin 2026 with fresh purchases, knowing the store hours facilitates better planning.
By confirming the holiday hours, Marshalls positions itself as an accessible choice for those wanting to shop during the holidays. Visit your nearby Marshalls to kick off the new year with great finds!
