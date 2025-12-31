Walt Disney World Announces Exciting New Year’s Eve Plans for 2026

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is gearing up for a spectacular New Year’s Eve, welcoming 2026 with unforgettable events at its theme parks. From DJ dance parties to breathtaking fireworks, there’s something for everyone as families and friends gather to celebrate.

The celebration kicks off on Dec. 31 at EPCOT, where visitors can dance the night away in World Celebration and World Showcase. Attendees can enjoy ‘Luminous: The Symphony of Us’ starting at 6:30 p.m., leading up to ‘Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration’ countdown at 11:54 p.m. As midnight approaches, celebrations will move across the lagoon, featuring live DJs at the pavilions representing Italy, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom.

Disney's Hollywood Studios will offer an array of entertainment, including a Pixar Dance Party and unique character experiences throughout the day, culminating in the New Year Countdown Fireworks. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere full of live performers.

At Magic Kingdom Park, the festivities begin on Dec. 30 with ‘Fantasy in the Sky’ fireworks at 7:30 p.m., with another dazzling display at 11:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Party stages will be set up around the park, including Tomorrowland Stage and the iconic Cinderella Castle Main Stage.

Disney Springs will host live music and the delightful Christmas Tree Stroll, open through Jan. 4, alongside various restaurants like City Works and The House of Blues, which will hold dedicated countdown parties.

For those looking to enjoy the New Year from a higher vantage point, the California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will offer a special dining experience on Dec. 30 and 31. Reservations are recommended, with a heightening emphasis on arriving early for seating.

Park reservations and valid admission will be required for entry, and guests are advised that due to expected large crowds, patience may be needed, especially with transportation services post-midnight. With Central Florida‘s chilly December nights, visitors are also reminded to dress in layers to stay comfortable during the outdoor festivities.