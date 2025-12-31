Fox News Announces New Year’s Eve Programming Specials

New York, NY – Fox News Media will kick off its 2026 New Year’s Eve celebrations with a series of hourlong specials. The festivities start at 9 p.m. Eastern on December 31, featuring contributions from several network personalities.

The first special, titled “A New Year with Kat Timpf & Tyrus,” will be hosted by contributors Kat Timpf and Tyrus. It highlights significant events and viral moments from 2025, featuring appearances by Kennedy, Guy Benson, and comedian Joe Machi.

At 8 p.m., viewers can tune into “Who Can Forget 2025?”, which will have Fox News figures like Brian Kilmeade and Tomi Lahren recap the year’s major news events and cultural stories.

As the night progresses, Jimmy Failla will lead the 11 p.m. hour with “Jimmy Failla’s All-American New Year’s Bash.” Scheduled guests include Jon Taffer from “Bar Rescue,” and comedians Aaron Berg and Charles McBee.

In addition to the television specials, Fox News Audio will release several companion audio programs accessible on major podcast platforms. Notable among these is a two-hour version of “FOX News Rundown,” featuring commentary from figures like Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and host Dana Perino.

Other audio specials include “Echoes of 2025: Lives That Left Their Mark” and “2025: A Year of Transition,” which will review and reminisce over the year’s most impactful stories.

Fox News Media, part of Fox Corporation, reports reaching approximately 200 million people each month across its various platforms, which include Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.