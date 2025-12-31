Robin Williams Brought Laughter to Spielberg Amid Serious Filming

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Robin Williams, the beloved actor and comedian known for his humor and heartfelt performances, once brightened the days of his friend Steven Spielberg during the filming of 'Schindler's List.' In a recently resurfaced interview, Williams shared how he reached out to Spielberg to help lighten the mood during the intense project.

"So I would call him and just riff for him," Williams explained in the video, showcasing some of his iconic characters and improvisational skills. With a Yiddish accent, he humorously declared, "Hello, Steven. I'm sending you some kosher email," prompting laughter from the audience. He added, "You’ve got Mohel! Steven, I’ve been on eBay, and I’ve changed it to oy vey!"

Williams went on to reflect on the gravity of Spielberg's work, stating, "I’d call him, and we would just, every once in a while. Just to give him a fix on that, just because that was a hideous, hideous thing. He kept going. He had to."

Viewers on social media responded warmly to the video, acknowledging Williams' kind spirit. Comments included, "A wonderful man that brought so much light…" and "Such a special human being."

Spielberg recounted the impact of Williams' calls after the 25th anniversary screening of 'Schindler's List' at the Tribeca Film Festival. He said, "Robin knew what I was going through, and once a week, Robin would call me on schedule and do 15 minutes of stand-up on the phone. I would laugh hysterically, because I had to release so much." He remembered that Williams would hang up on a high note, saying, "He'd never say goodbye, just hang up on the biggest laugh."

Kristen Dunst, who worked with Williams on 'Jumanji,' shared that his kindness left a lasting impression on her. "He left such an impression on me with his grace and the way he treated everyone," she said. "A very respectful, beautiful human."

Matthew Lawrence, who starred with Williams in 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' remarked, "He really quantified what it was to be a real artist for me. He was definitely the most brilliant artist I've ever worked with. But on top of that, he had the compassion, he had the humility."

Robin Williams remains remembered not only as a talented performer but also as a cherished friend who used laughter as a way to connect with others during difficult times.