North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker Enters Transfer Portal After Breakout Season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker announced Monday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. This decision comes just two days after leading the Mean Green to a thrilling 49-47 win in the New Mexico Bowl.

Mestemaker completed 27 of 47 pass attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns in that game. “This was not an easy choice,” he expressed. “My time at North Texas has meant more to me than I can ever fully express. North Texas was the only school that believed in me enough to give me an opportunity as a walk-on when others didn’t, and for that, this place will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound quarterback has three years of eligibility remaining, making him an attractive option for teams in need of a starting quarterback. In his breakout season, Mestemaker led the country with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, earning the title of American Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Mestemaker’s journey began as an unheralded walk-on at North Texas after he played safety at Vandegrift High School in Austin. After stepping in as a starter due to a prior quarterback’s transfer, he dazzled in his initial postseason appearance with an impressive 448 total yards against a formidable opponent.

This season, he guided North Texas to a remarkable 12-2 record and their first American Conference Championship berth. He threw for at least three touchdowns in multiple games and claimed several accolades, including the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the best player who began as a walk-on.

Mestemaker’s connection with former North Texas coach Eric Morris, who recently moved to Oklahoma State, adds speculation that he could follow Morris to Stillwater. Analysts suggest that schools like Indiana and Texas Tech may also compete for his services due to their need for a proven starter. His rising star status makes him one of the most coveted players entering the transfer portal.

Despite the surrounding buzz about his future, Mestemaker remains concentrated on his team’s successes and unfinished business in the bowl game. “I wanted to see it out and finish the right way,” he stated. His performance and leadership have left a lasting impression on both teammates and coaches.