Robert Patrick Addresses Theories About His Sopranos Character’s Fate

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Robert Patrick, known for his roles in ‘Tulsa King‘ and ‘The Sopranos,’ is clarifying fan theories surrounding his character Davey Scatino. During a recent interview, Patrick, 67, responded to speculation that Scatino may have killed Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.

‘I think that was interesting. Did that really get a lot of traction?’ Patrick asked about the fan theories. He confirmed, ‘David Chase is the only one who knows. I was never contacted about it. I don’t know.’ Despite not dismissing the idea, Patrick said, ‘I wonder. I don’t know,’ about the theory’s validity.

Davey Scatino was depicted as Tony’s childhood friend who struggled with gambling addiction and eventually faced dire consequences. Over three episodes, Scatino lost his family and business, ultimately fleeing to Nevada. Fans speculate that Scatino might be the man who approaches Tony in the show’s controversial final scene in 2007.

The series finale famously cuts to black as Tony, Carmela, and A.J. dine at Holsten’s diner. Some viewers believe a character resembling Scatino enters the diner just before the screen fades. Show creator David Chase has mentioned that he had different plans for the finale. In 2021, he stated, ‘The scene I had in my mind was not that scene. Nor did I think of cutting to black.’

Patrick expressed his appreciation for fans’ continued interest in Scatino, stating, ‘I feel blessed that people would really still be thinking about my character at the end. But boy, what a great experience.’ He also noted similarities between ‘The Sopranos’ and his current series, highlighting a common fanbase.

Additionally, Patrick paid tribute to Gandolfini during a recent scene in ‘Tulsa King,’ recalling a memorable line the actor exchanged with him. ‘That’s why I threw out that line, ‘How’s your balls, Manfredi?’ That came from Jimmy Gandolfini,’ he said.