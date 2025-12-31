Entertainment
Meryl Streep’s Former Townhouse Listed for $28.5 Million
New York, NY — Meryl Streep’s former home at 19 West 12th St. in Greenwich Village is on the market for $28.5 million, a decrease from its original asking price of $35 million earlier this year. The townhouse, which dates back to 1845, showcases a Late Greek Revival-style architecture.
The five-story, 25-foot-wide residence features around 6,585 square feet of living space, comprising six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. According to Luxury Listings NYC, the parlor floor offers a living room, bar area, and a formal dining room opening to a terrace that overlooks a lush garden.
The property has seen several notable owners. Streep purchased the townhouse in 1995 for $2.1 million and lived there until 2005. Other prominent owners include Johnson & Johnson heiress Libet Johnson, who occupied it for two years. The current owner is entrepreneur Elisabeth de Kergorlay.
Open house tours are available, with the next scheduled for October 3 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The rooftop garden offers stunning views of the city skyline, complementing the home’s luxurious features.
Real estate agents from Corcoran Group did not respond to requests for comments about the property listing.
Recent Posts
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff