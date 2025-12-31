Meryl Streep’s Former Townhouse Listed for $28.5 Million

New York, NY — Meryl Streep’s former home at 19 West 12th St. in Greenwich Village is on the market for $28.5 million, a decrease from its original asking price of $35 million earlier this year. The townhouse, which dates back to 1845, showcases a Late Greek Revival-style architecture.

The five-story, 25-foot-wide residence features around 6,585 square feet of living space, comprising six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. According to Luxury Listings NYC, the parlor floor offers a living room, bar area, and a formal dining room opening to a terrace that overlooks a lush garden.

The property has seen several notable owners. Streep purchased the townhouse in 1995 for $2.1 million and lived there until 2005. Other prominent owners include Johnson & Johnson heiress Libet Johnson, who occupied it for two years. The current owner is entrepreneur Elisabeth de Kergorlay.

Open house tours are available, with the next scheduled for October 3 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The rooftop garden offers stunning views of the city skyline, complementing the home’s luxurious features.

Real estate agents from Corcoran Group did not respond to requests for comments about the property listing.