76ers Face Bulls with Key Players Questionable Ahead of Road Trip

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up to face the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, starting a five-game road trip. As the team prepares, there are hopeful signs for the return of some key players who missed a recent game due to illness.

Guard VJ Edgecombe, along with teammates Quentin Grimes and Dominick Barlow, who were previously listed as questionable, have been upgraded to probable for the matchup. All three players missed Tuesday’s home loss to the Brooklyn Nets while dealing with illness.

Meanwhile, star center Joel Embiid remains a question mark for Friday’s game due to ongoing management of a right knee injury. Embiid experienced a brief scare during the Nets game when he fell and left for the locker room, but he returned to finish with 27 points and six rebounds.

“Just hyperextended it. Went to the locker room, then they checked it out. We’ll see how it feels,” Embiid told the media after the game, downplaying any significant concern about the injury.

Despite his knee issues, Embiid expressed optimism, saying, “Feels good. I’m starting to feel better, obviously. But I feel like, body-wise, some of the main issues coming into the season, my body feels pretty good.”

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from the United Center. The 76ers have already lost to the Bulls earlier in the season, when they squandered a 24-point lead in a Nov. 4 matchup. Currently, the Bulls are riding a four-game winning streak and have few injury concerns of their own.

As for the 76ers, they will also be missing forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford, who are both sidelined with injuries. The situation adds pressure to the 76ers as they look to bounce back against a Bulls team that has shown recent improvement.

All eyes will be on the injury report as the game approaches, particularly regarding Embiid and Edgecombe’s statuses for what promises to be an intense contest.