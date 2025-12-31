Burt Reynolds Reflects on Turning Down James Bond Role

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Burt Reynolds, the iconic actor known for roles in films like “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Deliverance,” revealed that he was once offered the chance to play the famous role of James Bond. The opportunity arose after Sean Connery stepped down following 1967’s “You Only Live Twice.” However, Reynolds declined the role, believing that Bond should be portrayed by a British actor.

In a 2007 interview, Reynolds expressed regret over his decision. “I think I could have done it well,” he stated. He recalled saying, “An American can’t play James Bond, it has to be an Englishman. Nah, I can’t do it. Oops. Yeah, I could have done it.” Despite his reluctance, Reynolds acknowledged that he might have benefited from the role at the time.

The actor recalled legendary Bond producer Albert R. Broccoli personally approaching him about taking on the iconic character. “Sean Connery wanted more money and left,” Reynolds explained. Broccoli visited him to extend the offer, which Reynolds ultimately turned down, citing concerns about potential public resistance to an American Bond.

Instead, George Lazenby was cast as Bond in the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” while Connery returned for one final outing. After that, Roger Moore took over the role. Reynolds continued his career throughout the ’70s and ’80s, showcasing his talents in various films, although he faced challenges in maintaining the same level of respect as his peers like Clint Eastwood.

Despite the ups and downs of his career, Reynolds has spoken fondly of his time in Hollywood and remains a celebrated figure in the film industry. His decision to turn down the Bond role has become a notable anecdote among fans and film historians alike.