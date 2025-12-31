Crafts & Conversations Connects TCU Students with Local Seniors

Fort Worth, Texas – At Trinity Terrace retirement community, Carol Stanford, 81, and Eric Shepherd, 22, collaborated on crafting snowman ornaments during a recent gathering of Crafts & Conversations.

“Where are we supposed to put the head?” Stanford asked, to which Shepherd replied, “I’m not sure.” Their friendly dialogue showcased the connection formed during these intergenerational events.

Crafts & Conversations pairs TCU students like Shepherd, a neuroscience senior, with Trinity Terrace residents in an effort to foster relationships across age groups. Stanford has lived at the community for eight years and appreciates the program.

This initiative was proposed by TCU alumna Annemarie Thompson during the pandemic after witnessing her grandfather struggle with loneliness in a nursing home. “The pandemic made it worse,” Thompson recalled. She reached out to local facilities, and Trinity Terrace responded positively, leading to the formation of the group.

Initially meeting virtually, participants soon shifted to in-person gatherings. Over time, they crafted various projects such as Easter baskets and pumpkins. “The group has grown since it began,” Stanford noted, highlighting the enjoyable activities that also included live music, bringing joy to everyone involved.

Shepherd described participating in the program as a welcome escape from the pressures of college life. “You kind of forget about everything else that’s going on, and you make a mess, and it’s so fun,” he said.

Trinity Terrace resident Cheryl Brown, 72, shared her enthusiasm for the friendships she has made with the students, stating, “The most fun is just hanging out with the kids and remembering what it was like to be a college student.”

Upon learning that the program’s initial funding had ceased, the Trinity Terrace board decided to step in and fund future activities to ensure its continuation, demonstrating the high regard residents have for the program.

TCU child development senior Alyssa Schexnayder, who has been part of the initiative for three years, expressed gratitude for the strong community formed. “I’m really grateful for that,” she said, proud of the collective effort among students and residents to keep the program alive.

As Schexnayder prepares to graduate, she is glad to leave behind a successful program that will be led by new students. Thompson is thrilled to see its lasting impact. “It’s just really cool to see that it’s still going on and still strong,” she remarked.