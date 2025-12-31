What to Play This Weekend: Holiday Gaming Recommendations

NEW YORK, NY — As the holiday season comes to a close, many on the East Coast are anticipating some snowfall. For some, this means a chance to unwind with video games before the year-end hustle begins again in 2026. Several popular titles are garnering attention this weekend as many seek relaxing gaming experiences.

One of the standout games this week is Cast n Chill, available on PC and Switch. This fishing game offers an idle mode, allowing players to relax while their pixel-art fisherman catches fish and earns cash. The picturesque scenery and calming nature sounds provide a soothing backdrop, encouraging gamers to appreciate the beauty of the outdoors even while at their desks.

Another game drawing interest is Unbeatable, an anime-inspired rhythm game available on PS5 and Xbox. After initial disappointment, gamer Kenneth Shepard considers giving it a second chance this holiday weekend. Despite a poor tutorial and unengaging music, he is hoping to find joy in the game’s arcade mode.

Zack Zwiezen is revisiting The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, a nostalgic RPG from the Xbox 360 era. Having downloaded the remastered version, he reflects on cherished memories of playing the game by the fireplace during Christmas, even if he doubts he will finish another playthrough.

For fans of immersive RPGs, Kingdom Come 2 is available on PS5, Xbox, and PC. Ethan Gach purchased the game during Black Friday, intrigued by positive reviews suggesting that it might surpass its predecessor. He is eager to dive into the Whom the Bell Tolls quest, acclaimed as one of the game’s high points.

Meanwhile, for puzzle enthusiasts, The Séance of Blake Manor on PC is providing a chance for gamers to enjoy its charming writing and streamlined mechanics as they navigate mystery in a 19th-century Irish setting.

As holiday festivities wrap up, these recommendations highlight a diverse range of gaming experiences, from relaxing fishing to engaging mysteries, perfect for winding down the year.