Entertainment
Lawrence and Chilli Share Insights on New Hallmark+ Series
HOLLYWOOD, CA — Matthew Lawrence and Chilli of TLC are partnering to host a new Hallmark+ series called “Second Chance Love.” The show, premiering January 1, 2026, reunites five former couples seeking a second chance at romance.
The couple, who became official in 2022, shared their experiences filming the series during an interview with Swooon. Although they did not date prior to their relationship, Lawrence, 45, and Chilli, 54, revealed they relate to the participants due to their own pasts.
During the interview, Lawrence surprised Chilli with a revelation about a past crush. “I had a weird thing happen, I gotta be honest,” he said. “It wasn’t a Hollywood thing; it just felt interesting. I’m like, ‘Am I crazy?’” Chilli responded with delight, “You did not tell me you had a crush on me!”
The couple filmed the series in Sardinia, Italy. Lawrence described the location as profoundly impactful on their relationship, saying, “Drawing back to a place like Sardinia, it’s hard not to have this rejuvenation or connection. We found this one restaurant and became close to the staff — it felt like family.”
Chilli expressed her excitement about their Hallmark collaboration and mentioned her desire to produce a movie starring Lawrence. However, she joked about potential kissing scenes, saying, “If there’s a kissing scene, I’m just going to walk out of the room.”
The couple attributes their harmonious relationship to emotional support and mutual respect. Lawrence stated, “There’s this real peace that comes along with knowing her. I’ve never had it before.” Chilli added, “Being patient and not settling in a relationship is essential. Sometimes those prayers are answered.”
As they prepare for the show’s premiere, both are eager to continue sharing their journey and passions with fans.
