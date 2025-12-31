Baylen Out Loud Season 2 Finale Airs December 30 on TLC

NEW YORK, NY — The season 2 finale of TLC’s popular reality show, “Baylen Out Loud,” is set to air on Tuesday, December 30 at 9 p.m. ET. The finale promises an emotional journey as Baylen Dupree navigates her challenges while exploring new possibilities.

In the episode titled “Escalating Tics,” Baylen faces the impact of her Tourette’s Syndrome tics while on a trip to London. She tries a new device aimed at reducing her tics which could be life-changing. Additionally, Baylen and her fiancé Colin take a moment to reconsider their future plans, leaving their family members Allen and Julie surprised.

Viewers who don’t have cable can watch the finale for free through various streaming platforms that offer free trials. Some services, including Philo, also provide significant discounts for first-time users.

This season has showcased Baylen and Colin’s journey as they adapt to living together, learning that cohabitation requires compromise. With wedding planning underway, the couple faces challenges related to budgeting and location, further testing their partnership.

Baylen, who first gained fame on TikTok with nearly 10 million followers, continues to share her experiences living with Tourette’s. Her story resonates with many, bringing humor and relatability to her daily struggles.

Catch the series finale of “Baylen Out Loud” on TLC or through your favorite streaming service, with new episodes airing every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers will not want to miss how Baylen navigates this pivotal moment in her life.