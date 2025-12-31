Creighton Basketball Makes Strong Comeback Ahead of Season’s Final Stretch

OMAHA, Neb. — After a tough loss to Kansas State on Dec. 13, head coach Greg McDermott challenged his Creighton men’s basketball team to engage in some soul-searching. The Bluejays, having trailed by 18 points at halftime of that game, reevaluated their performance and starting lineup.

Since that setback, the Bluejays (8-5) have surged to a three-game winning streak, each victory coming by margins exceeding 20 points. Following a victory over Utah Tech on Monday, McDermott noted, “We’re in such a better place than we were 10 days ago, and I’m proud of the guys for that.”

The altered starting five, featuring Ty Davis, Austin Swartz, Josh Dix, Isaac Traudt, and Jasen Green, helped transform the team’s dynamic. McDermott opted for a shorter rotation, relying heavily on this group along with Fedor Žugić after the halftime adjustments during the Kansas State game.

Players who lost their starting spots, namely Nik Graves, Blake Harper, and Owen Freeman, stepped up in practice and made impactful contributions off the bench in their league opener against Xavier, a game they won decisively.

As of Christmas Day, Creighton has seen a notable rise in the NCAA NET rankings, moving to 58th, with improvements in offensive and defensive efficiency. The Bluejays rank 12th in adjusted offense during their winning streak and significantly increased their defensive metrics, ranking 19th in that category.

“This team, more than any I’ve coached in quite a while, was more concerned whether my man scored rather than their team scored,” McDermott said. “That mindset is gradually changing.”

The revamped team chemistry is being reflected in their performance on the court. Dix, the squad’s leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, cited the importance of teamwork and versatility in adjusting matchups during games.

Creighton’s performance from three-point range has also improved, as the squad has shot above 37% from beyond the arc consistently over the past four games. Their recent success parallels their historical trend of strong home performances, and they will look to continue this upward momentum against Butler this Tuesday.

With the Big East competitive landscape looming, McDermott’s squad feels ready to face the challenges ahead, especially with strong performances against ranked teams already this season. “We’re moving in the right direction,” he said, optimistic about the future.