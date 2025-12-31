Lobos Face Off Against Broncos in Mountain West Showdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team faces Boise State on Tuesday night in Boise, marking the start of their Mountain West road schedule. The game is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. MT at the ExtraMile Arena and will be broadcast on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network.

Currently, the Lobos (10-2, 1-0) are riding a seven-game winning streak, capped by an impressive 88-65 victory over San Jose State last week in their conference opener. New Mexico stands out nationally as the only team with three freshmen averaging double figures in scoring, led by a standout who has made 35 three-pointers this season.

Boise State, on the other hand, holds a record of 8-4 (0-1 MW) and is ranked No. 47 in the NET. The Broncos seek to recover from an 81-66 defeat to Nevada in their Mountain West opener. Last season, the teams split the regular-season series, but Boise edged New Mexico 72-69 in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals.

The Lobos have not won in Boise since 2017 and are determined to break their seven-game losing streak at ExtraMile Arena. On Saturday, New Mexico returns home to host Wyoming (9-3) with the game starting at 6 p.m. and airing on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State’s head coach, Leon Rice, noted the lengthy 10-day break since their last game. “It’s got to be our longest in-season break ever,” he said. The Broncos are eager to return to form and make a statement against New Mexico.

The Lobos captured last year’s Mountain West title but now navigate a new chapter under first-year head coach Eric Olen. “They’re playing well and evolving,” Rice remarked, recognizing New Mexico’s disciplined approach on both ends of the floor.

New Mexico’s balanced offense features freshman Jake Hall averaging 14.5 points per game, along with Utah State transfer Deyton Albury‘s contributions of 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Boise State counters with multiple offensive threats, including junior center Drew Fielder, who averages 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

As both teams prepare for the crucial matchup, all eyes will be on how they respond to the challenges of Mountain West competition.