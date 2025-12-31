Jaylen Brown Aims for Celtics Record in Utah Game

UTAH, USA — Jaylen Brown has the chance to make history Tuesday night as he works to surpass Larry Bird and become the first player in Boston Celtics history to score 30 or more points in 10 consecutive games. The Celtics will face the Utah Jazz, with Brown’s recent performance placing him at the forefront of the NBA this December.

Brown is currently enjoying an incredible month, averaging a league-best 32.7 points per game and has significantly improved his three-point shooting, boasting a percentage of 43.2 over the last nine games, a rise from his earlier season stats. Notably, his true shooting percentage has surged to 64.3%, reflecting his scoring efficiency.

After receiving some encouraging news about his performance, Brown expressed gratitude on social media. He continues to draw significant attention from defenses as star teammate Jayson Tatum is recovering from injury, and players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are experiencing some struggles. According to BBall Index, Brown finds himself in the 95th percentile for matchup difficulty, facing the best defenders regularly.

Brown has been aggressive in drawing fouls, averaging nine free throw attempts per game this December, a jump from 6.8 earlier in the season. He currently ranks among the top ten for total free throw attempts and has shown consistency at the line with an 80.2 percent success rate recently.

His gameplay analysis reveals that he handles the ball effectively, averaging 19.1 drives per game with a remarkable shooting percentage of 62.8% off those drives. He also excels at drawing non-shooting fouls, ranking highly among all wings, similar to Kevin Durant.

Despite some minor areas for improvement, including an uptick in turnovers, Brown’s performance has been vital to the Celtics’ success this month as they lead the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 124 points per 100 possessions.

As he prepares to chase history against the Jazz, his contributions to the team’s top position in the Eastern Conference cannot be understated. Brown’s ongoing scoring streak and overall performance highlight how pivotal he has become for the Celtics this season.