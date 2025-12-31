Payton Pritchard Leads Celtics to Victory with 29 Points

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Payton Pritchard delivered a standout performance on Friday night, scoring 29 points and leading the Boston Celtics to a 140-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old guard also collected nine rebounds and dished out five assists while shooting 58.8% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. Pritchard’s efforts were pivotal in securing Boston’s second straight win against Indiana.

Following the game, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard praised Pritchard’s impact, saying, “Felt like Pritchard was cooking us.” This game marked a high point in Pritchard’s season, during which he has stepped into a critical role for the Celtics.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined due to a torn Achilles, Pritchard is averaging career highs of 17.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. He stands out in the Eastern Conference as the only player averaging at least 15 points and five assists with fewer than 1.5 turnovers per game.

His success this season has contributed heavily to Boston’s strong offensive performance as they rank second in the NBA. “If we can keep up this level, we could head into the new year riding a win streak,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Pritchard’s scoring ability was complemented by strong performances from teammates, as five Celtics players scored in double digits during the contest, including Jaylen Brown, who achieved another notable game.

As the Celtics prepare for a four-game West Coast road trip, Pritchard’s ability to maintain this level of play will be crucial to their continued success.