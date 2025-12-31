Entertainment
Tom Hardy’s Warrior Streaming Again Ahead of New Projects
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor Tom Hardy is set to return to the spotlight as production begins on the second season of his crime thriller series ‘MobLand‘ alongside Pierce Brosnan. Before diving back into this new project, one of his earlier works, the acclaimed MMA film ‘Warrior‘ is now back on streaming platforms, specifically Prime Video.
Released in 2011, ‘Warrior’ features Hardy as one of two estranged brothers who face off in a fighting tournament. The film, directed by Gavin O’Connor, gained critical acclaim, earning an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% audience score. Despite these accolades, it was considered a box office disappointment, grossing only $23 million against a $25 million budget.
The screenplay for ‘Warrior’ was co-written by Hardy, Anthony Tambakis, and Cliff Dorfman. Gavin O’Connor’s direction received praise and helped put the film in the conversation as one of Hardy’s notable performances amidst his diverse filmography.
As Hardy prepares for ‘MobLand’, the premiere date for the new season remains unannounced. However, speculations suggest filming could wrap up by late 2026, allowing the show to air sooner rather than later. The series was created by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth, featuring a star-studded cast.
In addition to ‘Warrior’, Hardy’s fans are reminded that ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ is also streaming on Netflix but will be removed from the platform on January 1, 2026. This film is celebrated for its breathtaking action and visual storytelling, reinforcing Hardy’s status in the action movie genre.
With ‘Warrior’ back on Prime Video and buzz surrounding his latest projects, fans are eager to follow Hardy’s career as he continues to take on varied and challenging roles.
Recent Posts
- Penguins Face Blue Jackets in Exciting Sunday NHL Clash
- Nick Marsh Commits to Indiana Football After Transfer from Michigan State
- Colts Expect Daniel Jones to Return After Injury, Negotiations Ahead
- Cam Little Sets New NFL Record with 68-Yard Field Goal
- Defensive Lineman Keon Keeley Enters Transfer Portal After Three Seasons at Alabama
- Emanuel Wilson Could Shine in Packers’ Week 18 Matchup
- Arsenal Leads Premier League as 2026 Begins with Major Matches
- Spencer Rattler Out, Saints Rely on New Starter Against Falcons
- UConn Set to Face Struggling Marquette in Key Big East Matchup
- Banchero’s Late Game Heroics Lift Magic Over Pacers
- Florida Gators Face No. 3 South Carolina in Key SEC Showdown
- Joe Jonas Linked to Model Tatiana Gabriela Amid New Dating Life
- Inter Milan Faces Bologna in Key Serie A Rematch
- PSG Faces Challenging Match Against Lower-Ranked Team
- Dallas Stars Face Montreal Canadiens in Sunday Showdown
- Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2026 Golden Globe Awards
- Manchester City Faces Chelsea in Crucial Premier League Clash
- Miami Dolphins Hire Troy Aikman as GM Search Consultant Amid Marino’s Role
- MTV Ends Music Channels in UK After 40 Years
- 2025 Sports Achievements: Record Breakers and Milestones