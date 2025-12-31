Tom Hardy’s Warrior Streaming Again Ahead of New Projects

LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor Tom Hardy is set to return to the spotlight as production begins on the second season of his crime thriller series ‘MobLand‘ alongside Pierce Brosnan. Before diving back into this new project, one of his earlier works, the acclaimed MMA film ‘Warrior‘ is now back on streaming platforms, specifically Prime Video.

Released in 2011, ‘Warrior’ features Hardy as one of two estranged brothers who face off in a fighting tournament. The film, directed by Gavin O’Connor, gained critical acclaim, earning an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% audience score. Despite these accolades, it was considered a box office disappointment, grossing only $23 million against a $25 million budget.

The screenplay for ‘Warrior’ was co-written by Hardy, Anthony Tambakis, and Cliff Dorfman. Gavin O’Connor’s direction received praise and helped put the film in the conversation as one of Hardy’s notable performances amidst his diverse filmography.

As Hardy prepares for ‘MobLand’, the premiere date for the new season remains unannounced. However, speculations suggest filming could wrap up by late 2026, allowing the show to air sooner rather than later. The series was created by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth, featuring a star-studded cast.

In addition to ‘Warrior’, Hardy’s fans are reminded that ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ is also streaming on Netflix but will be removed from the platform on January 1, 2026. This film is celebrated for its breathtaking action and visual storytelling, reinforcing Hardy’s status in the action movie genre.

With ‘Warrior’ back on Prime Video and buzz surrounding his latest projects, fans are eager to follow Hardy’s career as he continues to take on varied and challenging roles.