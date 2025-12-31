Anfernee Simons Returns to Portland as a Celtic, Reflects on His Journey

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons returned to the Moda Center on Sunday night, making his first appearance as a member of the Boston Celtics since being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason. The game saw the Blazers defeat the Celtics 114-108, but it was a special moment for Simons, who played 19 minutes off the bench.

“It kind of felt a little weird,” Simons said after the game. “Being a visitor and going to the opposing locker room, coming out of the other tunnel. But it was fun to see everybody that you built strong relationships with in the organization.”

Simons was traded to Boston as part of a deal that brought veteran point guard Jrue Holiday to Portland. The 30-year-old guard admitted that the trade caught him off guard, especially since he had spent years developing as a player with the Blazers.

“It’s a business at the end of the day,” Simons said. “And at any point you can be here and then somewhere else.” He expressed gratitude for his time in Portland, highlighting the relationships he built and the impact he made during his seven seasons with the team.

Before the game, Simons was welcomed back with open arms. He exchanged hugs and greetings with former teammates, including star guard Damian Lillard. The Blazers even honored Simons with a video tribute during a timeout, showcasing his achievements in Portland.

The crowd of 17,949 gave him a standing ovation, which visibly touched Simons. “The reaction was about as good as I thought it was going to get,” he said. “It was cool. I tried to take in the moment the best way I can.”

In the game, Simons scored a total of 13 points, along with three rebounds and two steals. He struggled with his shooting at times, hitting 4 of 11 shots overall but made key contributions in the third quarter, scoring eight consecutive points.

Simons’s journey took a turn when he joined the Celtics, where he is currently averaging 12.8 points and serving as a sixth man. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla praised Simons for his positive attitude and willingness to adapt to his new role.

“He’s had a great attitude and approach to the process of winning,” Mazzulla said. “His scoring has been good for us, and he has shown great progress on defense.”

Despite finding success in Boston, Simons still keeps an eye on his former team. He watches Blazers games on NBA League Pass and is impressed by their young talent. “I’m proud of the steps that we took, and you see this year, they have continued,” he said.

As he left the unfamiliar visiting locker room on Sunday, Simons carried his signed game-worn jersey for a young fan, reinforcing the strong bond he maintains with Portland.