Did Pacers Make Mistake by Choosing Miller Over Alford in 1987 Draft?

Hawkins, IN – The debate over the Indiana Pacers‘ draft choice in 1987 has resurfaced, thanks to a recent episode of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” In that season, characters discuss the Pacers’ decision to select Reggie Miller over local hero Steve Alford, igniting conversations among basketball fans.

On November 6, 1987, Miller made his NBA debut, scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, and contributed to the Pacers scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, Alford, a New Castle native who led Indiana University to the NCAA Championship that same year, was selected by the Dallas Mavericks just 15 picks later.

In the show, two military guards reflect on Miller’s performance and argue about what might have happened had the Pacers drafted Alford. One expresses disbelief that Alford wouldn’t have matched or exceeded Miller’s debut performance. Miller’s early success led to a legendary NBA career, spanning nearly two decades, during which he became the franchise’s leading scorer.

“Four-of-six from the field! Reggie’s gonna be something special. You mark my words,” one guard confidently states.

Despite his initial disappointment at being passed over, Alford later reflected on the decision and acknowledged, “Not only was it a much better draft choice than drafting me…Reggie turned out to be great for the state of Indiana.” He then highlighted Miller’s impact on the team and its prominence in the NBA.

Fans remember Miller as a clutch performer with numerous accolades, including five All-Star selections and an NBA Finals appearance in 2000. He ended his career with 25,279 points and a Hall of Fame induction in 2012, solidifying his legacy in Indiana basketball.

In contrast, Alford’s NBA career was short-lived, averaging 4.4 points over four seasons before transitioning to coaching, where he has found success at various universities.

As speculation continues regarding the Pacers’ historic decision, Miller’s lasting impact on the team and the community remains undeniable.