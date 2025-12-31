Sports
Lakers’ Struggles Continue Amid JJ Redick’s Sharp Critique
Los Angeles, CA – The tension surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers followed them out of Crypto.com Arena after their Christmas Day game. Following a 119–96 loss to the Houston Rockets, head coach JJ Redick delivered a strong postgame critique, marking one of his most pointed assessments of the season.
The Lakers have now lost three consecutive games, with Houston dominating the court, particularly in rebounding, finishing with a 48–25 advantage. The night worsened when guard Austin Reaves exited early due to a recurring calf issue, forcing the team to adjust swiftly.
Redick did not hold back in his assessment, pointing to effort and execution as the night’s main concerns. “When we do both, we are a good basketball team. When we don’t, we are a terrible basketball team. Tonight, we were a terrible basketball team,” he stated.
Addressing the team’s accountability, Redick warned that upcoming practices would not be easy. “We don’t care enough right now… Saturday’s practice is going to be uncomfortable,” he said emphatically, making it clear that he was looking for improvements.
Despite Redick’s urgent message, center Deandre Ayton‘s reaction to queries about the “uncomfortable” meeting conveyed a different atmosphere in the locker room. “Y’all bought into that?” Ayton quipped, prompting laughs and raising eyebrows among reporters.
The Lakers are currently positioned well in the Western Conference at 19–10, thanks to early-season stability amid lineup changes and injuries. However, recent performances have raised concerns about their offensive rhythm and defensive strategies, especially with Reaves’ ongoing calf issues.
Redick’s comments aimed to reinstate a sense of urgency within the team, yet Ayton’s lighthearted response suggested a disparity between the public and private perceptions of the team’s situation. How the Lakers address this disconnect and respond to Redick’s criticisms may be crucial in their quest for success this season.
