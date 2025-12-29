Deandre Ayton Shines as Lakers Face Injuries Ahead of Suns Game

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers received good news on Deandre Ayton as he is set to return to the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns after missing two games due to left elbow soreness. Lakers coach J.J. Redick confirmed Ayton’s full participation in Monday’s practice.

Ayton, who was signed for a modest $8.1 million, has proven to be a valuable asset, averaging 15.3 points and leading the NBA with a 71 percent shooting percentage. His effective scoring and consistent rebounding make him an essential component of the Lakers’ strategy, allowing them to maintain offensive flow and stability.

This season, Ayton has adapted his style to fit seamlessly into the Lakers’ offense, focusing on scoring efficiently while sharing the court with stars LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Austin Reaves. His ability to finish plays without dominating the ball helps keep defenses stretched thin.

“He’s embracing his role and executing effectively,” Redick said. “His value isn’t just about scoring; it’s also about how he stabilizes our lineup.”

Currently, the Lakers face injury concerns beyond Ayton. Dončić is day-to-day with a lower leg contusion, while Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent are sidelined with injuries. Redick noted that Dončić had been visibly affected after a collision in a recent game against the Clippers, leading to uncertainty about his availability.

“Luka has been playing at an elite level, so any absence is significant,” Redick said. “We need Ayton’s presence in the paint, especially while Luka navigates this injury.”

With Ayton’s return, the Lakers aim to enhance their chances of staying competitive in the Western Conference, especially as they deal with simultaneous injuries to key rotation players. His consistent performance and strong rapport with the stars could be crucial during this stretch.

As the Lakers prepare for the game against the Suns, all eyes will be on Ayton to see if he can continue his impactful play in front of his former team.