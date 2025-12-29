Penei Sewell Injured During Lions’ Christmas Day Game Against Vikings

Detroit, MI – Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell suffered an injury during the team’s Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury occurred in the second quarter as Sewell was tackled while blocking for a teammate.

Sewell went down with just over five minutes left in the half, with the Lions trailing 7-0. He was hit from behind by another player and required assistance from the medical staff to leave the field. Despite his initial pain, Sewell managed to return before halftime, highlighting his importance to the team.

“It’s tough when you go down, but I’m glad I could get back out there,” Sewell said. “We need everyone to contribute as we push for the playoffs.”

The Lions have been struggling lately, as they aim to win their remaining games to secure a playoff spot for the third consecutive season. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the need for a strong finish after losing two games in a row.

“It’s frustrating. We just lost two in a row,” Campbell said. “I just want to see us finish strong. Try to play four quarters of good football.”

Quarterback Jared Goff echoed Campbell’s sentiments, emphasizing that the final games will reveal the team’s character. “We’re not eliminated yet. We know the percentages, but if we can win these last two, we’ll be dangerous,” Goff stated.

Sewell’s return is crucial for the Lions, who have already faced a series of injuries this season. The team continues to monitor his condition as they prepare for their next matchup.